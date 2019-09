Two months have gone by and still the road to Mauna Kea is blocked. Read more

Two months have gone by and still the road to Mauna Kea is blocked. The protesters refuse to share the mauna. Good jobs, educational opportunities for keiki and increasing the knowledge of all mankind doesn’t matter as long as they get their way.

The protesters are playing our governor like an ukulele. Gov. David Ige continuing to dance to their tune means the state of Hawaii is plucked.

Clarence Field

Makiki

