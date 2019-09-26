Letter: Noisy hotel workers only hurting themselves

As a guest of the Ilikai Hotel over the past week (and for the next couple of days), I’ve been repeatedly disturbed at all hours by the chanting and bullhorn- aided rants of The Modern hotel workers “demanding their share.” Read more

As a guest of the Ilikai Hotel over the past week (and for the next couple of days), I’ve been repeatedly disturbed at all hours by the chanting and bullhorn- aided rants of The Modern hotel workers “demanding their share.” I don’t think these protesters realize they are only hurting their own case with the clients they are “demanding” to serve.

Why are the guests made to suffer just so the disgruntled workers can make their point in an effort to bring their employer to its knees? It’s not fair play, and we, the tourists, are the innocent bystanders who can’t get any peace on our vacation.

As a guest of the neighboring hotel, I think it’s a disgraceful and unprofessional tactic on the part of the local workers. No wonder their livelihood is in peril; they don’t deserve to be employed by The Modern. Figure a different route to achieving your demands without hurting the industry you are meant to support.

Kris Garland

Sydney, Australia

