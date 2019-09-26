Robots made famous on YouTube could be headed to circus

BOSTON >> Animal-like robots that started out as a military-funded research project might be shipped off to the circus instead of the battlefield.
Cirque du Soleil says it’s in talks with robot maker Boston Dynamics about using the four-legged Spot robot in its live shows.
The agile robots walk, climb stairs and open doors. They have become famous on YouTube but haven’t been applied commercially since the company was founded in 1992.
That’s changing this fall. The Waltham, Massachusetts, robotics firm revealed in a YouTube post this week that Spot is now in mass production and shipping to select customers for such uses as monitoring construction sites or inspecting energy facilities.
Cirque du Soleil says it’s still in the “ideation” stage and evaluating Spot’s potential in live entertainment.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.