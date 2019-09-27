 Letter: Kia‘i could support Sherwoods protesters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Kia‘i could support Sherwoods protesters

Perhaps some of the kia‘i might consider extending some of their protection to Waimanalo (“Police arrest 30 protesters at Sherwood Forest construction site in Waimanalo,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Sept. 26). Read more

