Letter: Loss of trust at heart of TMT protests

As a casual observer, I see in the eyes of the Thirty Meter Telescope protesters and their sympathizers a desperate hope to avoid the extinction of Hawaiian cultural values. I doubt many of the protesters oppose the advancement of science or the prospects of jobs to the local economy.

Like it or not, TMT has become a symbol of frustration over a threatened culture. Opposition to the project is an opportunity to reinvigorate fading hopes. Jobs and education alone will not cure societal evils. Hope, pride and family bonding are needed. For Hawaiians, a nonviolent push against TMT is an opportunity to galvanize their community.

One need not be Hawaiian to sympathize with the loss of trust in state and local governments. The fact that unresolved issues still exist with the decades-long TMT project evidences that Hawaii’s elected and appointed government officials have once again failed its people. The list of failures is long: bulky trash, traffic gridlock, homeless domination of public parks, overheated classrooms, underpaid teachers, etc.

TMT protesters are 100% justified in their distrust of government.

Where does the majority really stand on TMT?

Brad Morriseau

Mililani

