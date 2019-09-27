Letter: Reveal ingredients in e-cigarette vaping oils

Of all the media coverage on the recent string of vape-related respiratory illnesses, there is no article covering the ingredients of the vaping oils. Read more

Of all the media coverage on the recent string of vape-related respiratory illnesses, there is no article covering the ingredients of the vaping oils.

When vaping was invented, I tried it. I realized that I was taking in nicotine constantly rather than putting out the end of a cigarette, thus raising my tolerance to it. That was a sizable concern at that point.

I stopped vaping once China became the main distributor of the vaping oils. Why isn’t anyone investigating what the ingredients are in these oils? There’s the smoking gun to the causes of these respiratory-related illnesses.

I will not trust and consume a still partially unknown chemical that is now from China. From dog foods to toothpaste, toxic chemicals have been found in many consumer goods from China that have killed dogs or given cancer to people.

A thorough investigation on the ingredients of vaping oils will show what is causing all of these vaping-related illnesses.

Han Song

Kaneohe

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.