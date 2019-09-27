Letter: Don’t block last views of Koolaus from Ala Moana

Every Saturday for the past several years, my standup-paddling partner and I have glided up and down Ala Moana, watching the views of the glorious Koolau mountains disappear — obstructed by new towers for the wealthy. Read more

Every Saturday for the past several years, my standup-paddling partner and I have glided up and down Ala Moana, watching the views of the glorious Koolau mountains disappear — obstructed by new towers for the wealthy. The only exception to this heartbreaking phenomenon has been above the new low-rise condos fronting the shopping center along Ala Moana Boulevard.

It turns out they are the perfect height: Developers get their dough and we the people still get the view that makes life in Honolulu the joy that it is.

Now the developers want to start blotting out that view (“Ala Moana Center’s owner seeks 400-foot building height limit,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 26)?

Shame on them, and shame on anyone who supports them in doing it. Hear that, City Council and city agencies? Park users and surfers — all who cherish these views — will not sit idly by while this “screw-the-little-people” move proceeds.

Elisa Johnston

Makiki

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.