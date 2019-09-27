 Deputy prosecutor admits to shoving defense lawyer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Deputy prosecutor admits to shoving defense lawyer

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

A Honolulu deputy prosecutor told a state judge Thursday that he shoved defense lawyer Myles Breiner but only after Breiner called him a "piece of s—-."

