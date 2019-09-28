Letter: Give residents ideas on lowering electricity bills

After working for more than 25 years in conservation and energy efficiency for SMUD, Sacramento’s locally owned electric utility, I found the article, “The price to cool down” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 24), very valuable for those Hawaiian Electric customers whose electric bills have increased this summer. Read more

At the same time, there are many more hints about how to keep air-conditioning use to a minimum. Hawaiian Electric has published (as cited in the article) a very well-done pamphlet, “Cool Tips for Home and Work.”

This type of information should be posted in an edition of the Star-Advertiser every year just before summer heat arrives.

After so many days this year with record highs and predictions of things to get worse in the future, your readers would definitely benefit with good information about how to keep their electric bills lower while not sacrificing creature comfort.

One idea is the use of personal fans along with ceiling fans to help keep folks cool in the meantime.

Eileen Glaholt

Kaneohe

