 Letter: Give residents ideas on lowering electricity bills | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Give residents ideas on lowering electricity bills

  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

After working for more than 25 years in conservation and energy efficiency for SMUD, Sacramento’s locally owned electric utility, I found the article, “The price to cool down” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 24), very valuable for those Hawaiian Electric customers whose electric bills have increased this summer. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Don’t block last views of Koolaus from Ala Moana

Scroll Up