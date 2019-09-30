Letter: Cruel to pack 4 inmates in single cell at MCCC

Keeping four men per cell at the Maui Community Correctional Center is cruel beyond belief (“Hawaii public safety director briefs lawmakers on Maui jail riot but won’t release report,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 21). Read more
