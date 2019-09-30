Letter: Cruel to pack 4 inmates in single cell at MCCC

Keeping four men per cell at the Maui Community Correctional Center is cruel beyond belief (“Hawaii public safety director briefs lawmakers on Maui jail riot but won’t release report,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 21).

If they are in lockdown all day due to staff shortages and the ventilation machinery breaks down on a hot day, they’ll go berserk.

Half of them are probably there as pretrial detainees because they can’t afford bail.

Put the nonviolent misdemeanor cases in tents on the recreation field or something, but this cruelty must stop.

John McGinnis

Downtown Honolulu

