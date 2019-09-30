Letter: Impeachment of Trump will only divide nation

I will be the first to admit that I am not a fan of President Donald Trump. Read more

I will be the first to admit that I am not a fan of President Donald Trump.

I think he is fairly close to morally bankrupt, has eroded the core values of the Republican Party, and is mostly incompetent/woefully unqualified to be president.

That being said, I am hesitant to jump on the impeachment bandwagon as I fear that it will end up being a lot of sound and fury that will further divide the country.

His opponents won’t be satisfied with anything short of his removal and his supporters won’t give up on him regardless of what unsavory details are uncovered.

Yes, I think the investigations should continue and condemnation/censure by Congress should be the minimal response, but removing a president from office by impeachment ought to be an “only when really necessary” option, not something to root for.

Alika Campbell

Kailua

