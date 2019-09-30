 Letter: President goes too far, and Republicans let him | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: President goes too far, and Republicans let him

Given enough rope, some people eventually will hang themselves. This is exactly what has happened to President Donald Trump with his recent problems trying to cover up his unlawful actions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Read more

Editorial: Trump’s actions demand inquiry

