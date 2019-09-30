Letter: President goes too far, and Republicans let him

Given enough rope, some people eventually will hang themselves. This is exactly what has happened to President Donald Trump with his recent problems trying to cover up his unlawful actions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Read more

Given enough rope, some people eventually will hang themselves. This is exactly what has happened to President Donald Trump with his recent problems trying to cover up his unlawful actions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump accusing the whistleblower of being a traitorous spy and insinuating that person should be shot is ludicrous. The whistleblower was doing his/her job, informing the proper agencies of wrongdoings by the president, whose behavior is detrimental to the security of the American people.

Trump doesn’t know the difference between patriotism and treason and is a deranged leader with the nuclear buttons.

What’s equally troubling is that the majority of elected Republicans continue to keep their heads in the sand, saying nothing for fear of Trump’s bullying wrath. They are putting politics before the American people.

Hal Omori

Mililani

