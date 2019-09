How can the city remove crosswalks deemed unsafe while acknowledging the legality of crossing at these intersections? Read more

How can the city remove crosswalks deemed unsafe while acknowledging the legality of crossing at these intersections? Pedestrians have little enough protection against motorists when crossing streets. Why increase the liability by eliminating the obvious benefits of having crosswalks? Isn’t this a key part of the Complete Streets program of making our streets pedestrian-friendly?

Henry Eng

Waialae-Kahala

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.