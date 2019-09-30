 University of Hawaii sailing team begins season in California | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii sailing team begins season in California

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii coed and women’s sailing teams began the season over the weekend with the Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Men’s and Women’s Singlehanded Championships, hosted by UC Santa Barbara. Read more

