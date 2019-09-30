University of Hawaii sailing team begins season in California

The University of Hawaii coed and women’s sailing teams began the season over the weekend with the Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Men’s and Women’s Singlehanded Championships, hosted by UC Santa Barbara. Read more

With winds coming from the southwest at 5-to-7 knots, the men sailed nine races and the women seven.

On the men’s side, Bastien Rasse (71 points) took fifth place overall, while Patrick Wilkinson (128) finished in 11th.

Adeline Ruiz (33 points) and Olivia Klotz (39) finished third and fourth, respectively, on the women’s side.

UH will race again this Saturday and Sunday in the PCCSC Match Race Championship, hosted by Stanford in Redwood City, Calif.