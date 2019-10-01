 Letter: Aloha Spirit exists in law and in Hawaii’s heart | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Aloha Spirit exists in law and in Hawaii’s heart

The Aloha Spirit law (HRS 5-7.5) was passed by the 1986 Legislature. Consideration of the Aloha Spirit statute reflects Gov. David Ige's leadership regarding the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea, mirroring Kapu Aloha embraced by the kia'i.

