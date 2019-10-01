Letter: Aloha Spirit exists in law and in Hawaii’s heart

The Aloha Spirit law (HRS 5-7.5) was passed by the 1986 Legislature. Consideration of the Aloha Spirit statute reflects Gov. David Ige’s leadership regarding the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea, mirroring Kapu Aloha embraced by the kia‘i. Read more

The Aloha Spirit law (HRS 5-7.5) was passed by the 1986 Legislature. Consideration of the Aloha Spirit statute reflects Gov. David Ige’s leadership regarding the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea, mirroring Kapu Aloha embraced by the kia‘i.

The statute describes the life force, “aloha,” to hear what is not said, to see what cannot be seen and to know the unknowable.

We listen with heavy hearts to kanaka maoli, carrying generations of trauma and unfulfilled promises. Mauna Kea stirs hearts and minds to the essence of aloha, connecting the self and relationships, bringing forth kindness, unity, gentleness, humility and patience.

Kupuna Pilahi Paki shared aloha, Hawaii’s gift to the world; Hokulea’s worldwide voyages brought aloha into every port it sailed.

May our Aloha Spirit help heal turmoil on Mauna Kea, and the world.

Merton Chinen

Mililani

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.