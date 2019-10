The Palo Alto, Calif., City Council unanimously adopted a new policy making it illegal to sell a new home without an electric car-charging station. Read more

The Palo Alto, Calif., City Council unanimously adopted a new policy making it illegal to sell a new home without an electric car-charging station. Is our City Council copying California, a state with a population of more than 35 million versus Hawaii’s 1.4 million? Really?

How impractical this is. Look at the number of electric car owners in Hawaii. It’s not much: 8,600, or only 1% of all cars registered in Hawaii. And the City Council wants to require contractors to install a station in all newly built houses in spite of the non-use of the buyer?

That move will drive up the price of a new home. How about affordable homes instead? Who can afford a $50,000 electric car?

Lu Fleming

Hawaii Kai

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.