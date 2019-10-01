Letter: Use silt dams to help reduce Ala Wai flooding

Regarding “Engineers propose changes to Ala Wai flood project” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 28): Previously I suggested that silt dams be built in all gullies topographically accessible on Oahu, or any island. The Manoa stream bed would be perfect for multiple silt dams.

A silt dam is composed of local rock from the immediate stream bed, encased in wire fencing.

The rushing water is slowed as it goes through the dam, the gravel and dirt drop out behind the dam, the water has more time to penetrate subsoil and rock — replenishing the fresh water lens. The water entering the ocean is clearer, and rapid flooding is mitigated. Many homeless seeking work could be hired.

No heavy equipment is needed. Altering the landscape is not necessary. Silt dams are an inexpensive and quickly achievable solution to flooding. I built a 4-foot by 4-foot by 50-foot silt dam in California by myself and know they work perfectly.

Give me a spot and I’ll build one here at my own expense as an example.

Arthur Simpson

Kaimuki

