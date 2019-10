My auwe is to those protesters on Mauna Kea. They keep saying Mauna Kea is sacred and they are trying to protect it. What is so sacred about that certain mountain? I thought the whole island is considered sacred. When was the last time anyone ever went to the very top of that mountain and performed any sort of chanting or religious service? I know that different Islands have their own gods. What god is on Mauna Kea right now?

I would love to have one of those protesters tell me who that god is and why are they protesting at the very bottom of Mauna Kea.

If they want to protest they should protest exactly where they are going to build the Thirty Meter Telescope.

Joey Lee

Waipahu

