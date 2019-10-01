Easy-Kine Cooking: Flavorful dish starts with packaged mix

The foods of New Orleans evoke the romance of jazz, Mardi Gras and spice. One way to capture that experience is to prepare a classic dish. Read more

The foods of New Orleans evoke the romance of jazz, Mardi Gras and spice. One way to capture that experience is to prepare a classic dish, such as this no-stress version of red beans and rice that uses a packaged mix available at almost every grocery store. Zatarain’s One Pot Red Beans and Rice kit offers the perfect soupy texture of red beans, long-grain rice and spices. All you do is pick the type of meat to add.

From the wide variety of sausages available today, consider a spicy andouille or habanero chili version, or milder chicken or smoked sausages.

The combination of textures and flavors in this dish is wonderful: the creaminess of beans, the firmness of rice, tender vegetables and salty-spicy sausage. If your family doesn’t like spice, use ground beef.

The mix includes vegetables and spices, but it suggests that you add more of New Orleans’ traditional combination of veggies called “the trinity,” chop­ped onions, celery and green or red bell peppers. The extra vegetables add moisture, fiber and flavor. But if you want to omit them, the kit still provides an easy, one-pot dinner.

NEW ORLEANS-STYLE RED BEANS AND RICE

By Lynette Lo Tom

1 teaspoon olive or vegetable oil

1/2 cup EACH chopped onion, chopped celery and chopped green or red bell pepper (optional)

1/2 pound meat, such as habanero, smoked or andouille sausage; ground sausage; ground beef; cooked chicken; or ham, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 (8-ounce packet) Zatarain’s One Pot Red Beans and Rice mix

3 cups water

Chopped red peppers, green onions, or cilantro, for garnish (optional)

In large skillet or Dutch oven over medium, add oil and onions, celery and bell peppers if using. Add sausage and saute until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.

Add rice and beans packet with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until rice and beans are cooked, about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Let stand 5 minutes. Garnish and serve hot or at room temperature. Serves 4 as a main dish.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on sausage): 350 calories, 12 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 40 mg cholesterol, 1,200 mg sodium, 41 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 16 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.