Maui brush fire spreading uphill, wind farm staff told to evacuate

Maui firefighters are battling a brush fire on the upper slopes of the mountain near the intersection of N. Kihei Road and Honoapiilani Highway.

At last report, the fire was approximately 5 acres and spreading uphill toward the turbines at Kaheawa wind farm in the West Maui Mountains.

Maui Fire Department notified personnel at Kaheawa to evacuate and are also conducting checks for hikers on the Pali hiking trail, who are also asked to evacuate for safety.

Due to the extremely steep terrain, access to the fire is limited, said MFD in a news release. Maui Fire’s Air 1 is making water drops, while its Engine 1 is attempting to get to the fire. A second helicopter has been dispatched to provide air support.

Personnel from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife are also on scene to assist with firefighting efforts.

A spokeswoman for Maui Electric Co. said there are no impacts to operations at this time.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.