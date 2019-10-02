 Letter: Kapaa Quarry Road needs a big cleanup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Kapaa Quarry Road needs a big cleanup

  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.

Every day I drive my daughter to school on the most beautiful and disgusting road on Windward Oahu: Kapaa Quarry Road. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: To stop homelessness, show some compassion

Scroll Up