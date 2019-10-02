Letter: Kapaa Quarry Road needs a big cleanup

Every day I drive my daughter to school on the most beautiful and disgusting road on Windward Oahu: Kapaa Quarry Road. Read more

Every day I drive my daughter to school on the most beautiful and disgusting road on Windward Oahu: Kapaa Quarry Road.

If one looks up at the trees along Kawainui, or spies the green majesty of the Koolau, it’s beautiful. If one looks anywhere else, it’s disgusting.

Garbage, old furniture, abandoned cars and boats and much more along the entire road. Who’s to blame? The sorry souls who dump with no shame. Who’s responsible for cleaning it up? Our local government, funded by our tax dollars.

Maybe they need more time to clean up? Wrong.

The giant heap of overflowing trash bags (on the sharpest turn) has been there for a year, literally.

Maybe they don’t have clean-up funds? Wrong.

The roadside is mowed regularly. Surely our elected officials could have figured out how to reallocate funds from lawn mowing to garbage removal after all these years.

Jeremiah Lumbaca

Kaneohe

