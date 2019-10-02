Letter: BWS response slow to reports of leaks

I’m sure most people have seen the commercial regarding our precious supply of water and how we should not waste a drop. Read more

I’m sure most people have seen the commercial regarding our precious supply of water and how we should not waste a drop. But when it comes to water breaks in the lines, the Board of Water Supply (BWS) doesn’t seem to take it seriously.

I live on Lunalilo Home Road and saw there a water leak on the median strip, with water flowing onto the road. This was at 2 p.m. on a Friday.

I walked my dog past the leak and once home I called BWS and reported the situation, giving the location of the leak. I was told “they” would look into it. This was around 4 p.m.

I went out for the evening, and got home around 10:30 p.m. The water was still flowing across the street. When I went out to walk my dog on Saturday morning, the water was still flowing across the roadway.

So this precious commodity was being wasted due to the lack of service we get from our paid community workers who tell us how not to waste water. Yet even after being informed of a leak that is wasting gallons of water, they do nothing.

Denise Mazzanti

Hawaii Kai

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.