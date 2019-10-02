Letter: Protectors should block construction of rail

The continued inaction by some of our high government officials to provide safe access for the Thirty Meter Telescope construction to proceed has the protectors of Mauna Kea succeeding in swaying public opinion (based on recent polls). Read more

The continued inaction by some of our high government officials to provide safe access for the Thirty Meter Telescope construction to proceed has the protectors of Mauna Kea succeeding in swaying public opinion (based on recent polls).

If they are successful in stopping this legally approved project, what next? A better cause would be blockading the rail project as it stands now. The lack of opposition to this massive project is puzzling, as rail undoubtedly is desecrating much more sacred Hawaiian lands than the TMT would ever do.

Clark Himeda

Waialae-Kahala

