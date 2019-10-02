Letter: OHA’s support of TMT protesters shocking

Only in Hawaii. It was shocking to hear that the Office of Hawaiian Affairs provided taxpayer funds of more than $39,000 to the Thirty Meter Telescope protesters (“OHA reveals protest support, subpoena response,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 27) . Read more

Using state funds for people to protest a state-approved project is insane and perhaps illegal. That would be like a bank paying someone to rob them. Protesters have a right to protest but at their own expense. The board should be totally replaced by people with some common sense.

Mark Schnabel

Kapolei

