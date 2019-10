In 1976, the start of the federal government’s fiscal year was changed from July 1 to Oct. 1, because Congress could not complete its tasks within the available timeframe. Read more

In 1976, the start of the federal government’s fiscal year was changed from July 1 to Oct. 1, because Congress could not complete its tasks within the available timeframe.

When Congress fails to deliver these bills to the president as required, a wasteful and inefficient continuing resolution (CR) is needed to keep the government open. Twice during my government career, I was placed on furlough because Congress didn’t do its job.

Even after Congress was given three additional months, it failed. Executive branch inefficiencies are the result of our legislature’s failures. Now Congress takes recesses between July and October rather than meet its fiduciary responsibilities.

Hawaii’s grade-school students don’t get recess when they don’t complete their work. Maybe it’s time to treat Hawaii’s congressional delegates like grade-school students.

Chris K. Neff

Mililani

