Letter: Cost of EVs will fall and popularity will grow

The use of electric vehicles is increasing daily as manufacturers find ways to improve the range of the battery-powered vehicles.

Granted, there are individuals who, due to circumstances or lifestyle, require more range than EVs provide. But many more people can and will purchase electric vehicles once their current vehicles expire.

EVs are the future and car companies are investing significant funds in bringing more electric cars to market.

As demand increases for electric cars, the cost will decrease. There are electric vehicles, new and used, available below $50,000. The key element of any purchase decision is the cost of ownership and not initial cost. EVs have a lower cost of ownership, when including operation and maintenance in the overall cost.

It is smart and practical to prepare new homes in our state to be ahead of this obvious change in automobile technology.

The cost is minimal and in a few years people will look back and wonder what the fuss was all about.

John O’Keefe

Aiea

