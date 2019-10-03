Letter: Promote successes of those helping homeless

To continue to poll people for their opinions about what is obvious is a waste of time (“Homelessness has gotten ‘worse’,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 26).

Why not do more reporting on the good that is being done and the success of programs? This will inspire more people to get involved. Give us the names of organizations and contact information.

To the paper’s credit, Kahauiki Village was mentioned. The Joint Outreach Centers within communities are having a positive effect and should be established throughout the state.

Sweeps are a necessary part of the solution to the homeless dilemma.

We must enforce the law or this situation will mushroom as it has in Los Angeles. It will become a health hazard, not only for the homeless but the community surrounding the encampments.

Sweeps are a push to get people off the street, get them help and into permanent housing.

Lora Burbage

Kaneohe

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.