I want to congratulate the University of Hawaii football team for playing as well as it has.

It starts with Head Coach Nick Rolovich, and with the team playing as a team, and not as individuals. I wish more of our brothers in local high school would consider playing for Hawaii. Then we could show the rest of the country how good we really can be.

I also wish the adults in Hawaii could be like the team and think of what is good for Hawaii, and not just for individuals or groups. Let us be a team and work for the best of Hawaii.

Ernie K. Itoga

Waialae Iki

