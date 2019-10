The die is cast; the screeching wheels of impeachment are rolling. Though politically risky for both sides, given what is known, it is the right thing to do. Read more

This impeachment process is much more than putting President Donald Trump on trial. It puts Americans on trial as well: how we deal with the evidence as it unfolds, whether it exonerates Trump or not, will shed light on who we really are.

Are we people who think evidence matters, that fitness for office matters? Or are we a nation that prefers spin and conspiracy theories over truth and character?

This is an opportunity for us to find out who in Congress has the courage to act with honesty and integrity over party loyalty. It is an opportunity for us all to come together despite our differences and engage in real debate about the issues that really matter to us.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

