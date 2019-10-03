 Fiery crash in Ewa kills 2 and dog | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Fiery crash in Ewa kills 2 and dog

  • By Leila Fujimori and Rosemarie Bernardo lfujimori@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Homicide detectives, not traffic investigators, will be looking into the fiery crash of a pickup truck into a concrete rail pillar early Wednesday morning in Ewa — leaving two people dead. Read more

Trial set for Hawaii Marine accused of bringing guns, body armor and ammo to Nebraska base

