It appears Lee Cataluna is deliberately attempting to mislead the public with her almost daily missives regarding the city and Mayor Kirk Caldwell. Read more

It appears Lee Cataluna is deliberately attempting to mislead the public with her almost daily missives regarding the city and Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

In her latest column (“Sweep leaves beach clean only a matter of hours,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 2) Cataluna derides the city’s recent enforcement action against illegal campers at Kuilei Cliffs by stating the mayor “can do nothing about intransigent squatters.” If Cataluna had reached out to the city, she would have learned about a new effort to work with volunteer groups to activate park areas and immediately report new encampments to police.

In the same column, Cataluna also said the mayor is developing the shoreline at Waimanalo by building a playfield. In truth, there is no shoreline development, as the playfield is on the mauka side of Waimanalo Bay Beach Park and the mayor has stated repeatedly the project will stop after the playfield is finished.

Andrew Pereira

Communications director for Mayor Kirk Caldwell

City and County of Honolulu

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.