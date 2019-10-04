Letter: Republicans must choose between justice and lies

The time has come for Republicans to decide what their party stands for. Read more

The time has come for Republicans to decide what their party stands for.

Will it be a source of justice, decency and equality as exemplified by Abraham Lincoln and Dwight D. Eisenhower? Will Republicans fit the description written by John Adams and also stated by Gerald Ford after Richard Nixon resigned, that “we are a nation of laws, not men”?

Or will the Republican Party continue to excuse the actions of a president who has none of the qualities or values that made our country a place of tolerance, hope and possibilities?

It is not “fake news” when multiple sources confirm the attempts by the executive branch to use Ukranian, Australian and Russian agencies to help President Donald Trump win re-election. And this is just the very tip of a mountain of lies, injustice and immorality that has been growing since January 2017.

America needs true Republicans to stand for what is right.

Glenn Kondo

Kualapuu, Maui

