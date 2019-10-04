comscore Letter: TMT should have a Hawaiian name | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: TMT should have a Hawaiian name

Vincent Matsuda suggested a Hawaiian name, “Hina Maka,” for the Thirty Meter Telescope project. I would agree, but suggest a name in the words of Queen Liliuokalani, “Kilo Hoku,” which means stargazer, astrologer or astronomer. Read more

