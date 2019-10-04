comscore Letter: What are real benefits of Mauna Kea telescope? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: What are real benefits of Mauna Kea telescope?

In the fervor to build the Thirty Meter Telescope, I have not heard or read much about the real benefits of the TMT to people on Earth. Read more

