Letter: What are real benefits of Mauna Kea telescope?

In the fervor to build the Thirty Meter Telescope, I have not heard or read much about the real benefits of the TMT to people on Earth. Much has been said recently about the possible loss of grants to other programs at the University of Hawaii if the TMT is not established.

A statement has been said about creating jobs. What kind? How many?

Discovering life beyond Earth? What good will this do for the people on Earth?

The TMT supporters are truly lacking in not educating the public about what can be learned through the TMT. The Hawaiians seem to be in a better position in protecting the aina and continuing cultural practices on Mauna Kea.

I am all for science and technology. Many, many creations and inventions have improved our lives, made our lives easier and more comfortable.

Surely, TMT and Hawaiians can find a middle ground and resolve the problems of confrontation on Mauna Kea. Soon, we hope.

Linda Shimamoto

Makiki

