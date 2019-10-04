Judge revokes bail of man accused of Mililani stabbing

A state judge revoked bail Thursday for a 46-year-old man accused of repeatedly stabbing his 45-year-old girlfriend as the couple’s teenage daughter tried to pull her mother away. Read more

A state judge revoked bail Thursday for a 46-year-old man accused of repeatedly stabbing his 45-year-old girlfriend as the couple’s teenage daughter tried to pull her mother away.

Michael Gibbs’ bail was $1 million when he was charged last month with attempted murder and two counts of assault.

The attempted murder charge accuses Gibbs of repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend with a knife Sept. 19 in Mililani. The assault charges accuse Gibbs of punching and injuring the couple’s 17-year-old daughter and slashing the daughter’s boyfriend with the knife when they tried to intervene.

Circuit Judge Shirley Kawamura ruled Thursday that no amount of bail can protect the community, particularly the girlfriend, from Gibbs and prevent him from fleeing. His trial is scheduled for December.

Gibbs has convictions in 2006, 2017 and 2018 for domestic abuse and a 2006 conviction for assault involving the girlfriend. He also has a conviction for auto theft and multiple convictions for burglary and theft.

Honolulu police Detective Jacque Fukunaga- Kaneshiro told Kawamura that Gibbs showed up at the couple’s Mililani home at 4 a.m. After the girlfriend refused to let him in, Gibbs entered through the kitchen window and started assaulting his girlfriend.

Fukunaga-Kaneshiro said the assault continued outside the home. She said responding police officers witnessed Gibbs stabbing the girlfriend with what she described as a hunting knife.

One of the officers said in a written statement that when he arrived, he saw the girlfriend bending forward at the waist, Gibbs holding her by the hair with his left hand and hitting her with a closed fist on the back of the head “in a hammerlike motion about three or four times.” When he realized that Gibbs had a knife in his hand, the officer said, he tackled Gibbs to the ground, and another officer disarmed Gibbs.

Police said the girlfriend suffered stab wounds to her head, neck, chest and back, near the base of her neck.

Family members said the girlfriend is Patience Sallas. They said one of the stab wounds to the neck affected Sallas’ spinal cord. They said Sallas’ daughter suffered cuts to her face requiring nearly 100 stitches.