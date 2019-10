To those who protested the H-3, I hope you are not traversing it because doing so would make you a hypocrite. Read more

The entire Hawaiian island chain is sacred. For that matter, so is the entire Earth. But I’ll bet the “protectors” have no problem shopping at Costco or Sam’s Club, which were built on sacred ground.

And that those who protested the building of H-3 freeway use it on a regular basis. And I’ll wager that if a Trader Joe’s were built in Hawaii (on sacred ground, no less), there’d be no resistance there.

To those who protested the H-3, I hope you are not traversing it because doing so would make you a hypocrite. The Thirty Meter Telescope got all the correct permits and followed procedure. Let’s get out of its way, please. Let Hawaii shine in the field of astronomy. Let’s be No. 1 in something epic.

Lisa Adlong

Hauula

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.