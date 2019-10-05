Letter: Mauna Kea protesters hurting everyone else
Does anyone else see the recent hypocrisy of the Thirty Meter Telescope protesters building a structure (since removed) on the sacred slopes of Mauna Kea? Illegally?
At least the Thirty Meter Telescope spent 10 years and millions of dollars following the law. Getting permission from the courts. Respectfully.
Unfortunately, the sad result will be that anything and everything on any island that can be built, also can be declared “sacred.” And nothing will ever go forward in our islands.
This hurts us all. Your friends and family, working in our tourism industry, may lose their jobs.
Our hard-earned tax dollars are being spent, rightly or wrongly, dealing with this. Ho‘oponopono. Let’s fix this.
Deborah Peck
Waikiki
