comscore Ocean Watch: Portuguese men-of-war are experts at sailing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Ocean Watch

Ocean Watch: Portuguese men-of-war are experts at sailing

  • By Susan Scott, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

My neighbor commented this week that in her 20 years in Hawaii, she’s never seen so many Portuguese men-of-war wash up on the beaches like they did this summer. Read more

Previous Story
Digital signs coming to 4 Oahu bus stops

Scroll Up