comscore Pattie Herman tapped to join HTA’s executive team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pattie Herman tapped to join HTA’s executive team

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:33 p.m.

Hawaii Tourism Authority is hiring veteran Marriott executive Pattie Herman to fill its top marketing slot, which has undergone plenty of turnover in recent years. Read more

