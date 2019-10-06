comscore Lee Cataluna: TMT standoff can spark change of hearts, minds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: TMT standoff can spark change of hearts, minds

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:12 p.m.

A weekday at the base of Mauna Kea, where kia‘i have been keeping construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope at bay for close to three months, can be relatively quiet. Read more

Previous Story
Man indicted again for manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of Ewa Beach neighbor

Scroll Up