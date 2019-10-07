Letter: Democrats should look to ‘getting rid of’ Trump

I am perplexed by Diane Tippett’s letter, “President’s opponents ignore his success” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 1) , in which she opines that Hawaii’s elected officials suffer from “Democratic derangement syndrome” because they focus too much “on getting rid of our president.” Read more

I am perplexed by Diane Tippett’s letter, “President’s opponents ignore his success” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 1), in which she opines that Hawaii’s elected officials suffer from “Democratic derangement syndrome” because they focus too much “on getting rid of our president.”

We have a president whose proclamations are consistently confirmed as falsehoods or downright lies. We have a language-starved president who calls his opponents names as if he was a schoolyard bully. We have a president who fills his Cabinet with people who have no experience in their mandates and in some cases, actually oppose the missions of their agencies. We have a president who is reversing longstanding environmental policies designed to protect people and ecosystems, in favor of powerful special interest groups. We have a president who is diverting $3.6 billion from our military projects for his highly disputed Mexican border wall, posing security threats to U.S. military installations in the U.S. and internationally.

The list goes on. And “getting rid of” this president should not be a focus of all attentive Americans? The mind boggles.

Stephanie Pintz

Waimanalo

