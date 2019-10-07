Letter: Gas a cheaper option than costly electricity

The Honolulu City Council’s move to ban gas water heaters in new home construction and renovations is obviously political in nature to get on the current climate change bandwagon. We should be concerned about climate change, but removing gas options in Hawaii would have such a small impact it in no way justifies the financial cost. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.