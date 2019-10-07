comscore Letter: Gas a cheaper option than costly electricity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Gas a cheaper option than costly electricity

The Honolulu City Council’s move to ban gas water heaters in new home construction and renovations is obviously political in nature to get on the current climate change bandwagon. We should be concerned about climate change, but removing gas options in Hawaii would have such a small impact it in no way justifies the financial cost. Read more

