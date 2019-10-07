Letter: Gas a cheaper option than costly electricity

The Honolulu City Council’s move to ban gas water heaters in new home construction and renovations is obviously political in nature to get on the current climate change bandwagon. We should be concerned about climate change, but removing gas options in Hawaii would have such a small impact it in no way justifies the financial cost. Read more

The Honolulu City Council’s move to ban gas water heaters in new home construction and renovations is obviously political in nature to get on the current climate change bandwagon. We should be concerned about climate change, but removing gas options in Hawaii would have such a small impact it in no way justifies the financial cost.

We have a gas water heater, gas stove, gas dryer and gas fireplace. Our gas bill usually runs less than $50 per month, whereas our electric bill — for lights, fans, TV and refrigerator — runs around $130 a month. If we had to shift to only electricity, it would cost us a lot more and put more carbon in the air. We have never really considered solar, due to the outrageous up-front cost and the fact we would not see a payback in our lifetime.

Robert Lyons

Manoa

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.