Letter: Hawaiian culture, TMT can co-exist on mauna

Respectfully, Hawaiian cultural practices and the Thirty Meter Telescope (with a reduced footprint) can absolutely, undeniably, easily, without question, co-exist on Mauna Kea. The Hawaii Supreme Court wisely adjudicated this. Read more

