Letter: Hawaiian culture, TMT can co-exist on mauna

Respectfully, Hawaiian cultural practices and the Thirty Meter Telescope (with a reduced footprint) can absolutely, undeniably, easily, without question, co-exist on Mauna Kea. The Hawaii Supreme Court wisely adjudicated this. Read more

Respectfully, Hawaiian cultural practices and the Thirty Meter Telescope (with a reduced footprint) can absolutely, undeniably, easily, without question, co-exist on Mauna Kea. The Hawaii Supreme Court wisely adjudicated this. However, the refusal of opposition leaders to negotiate clearly means this deadlock is no longer about building TMT on Mauna Kea. It’s about holding TMT hostage while hijacking TMT’s high profile and unashamedly using it as a rallying cry for anarchy. Was this the real goal: anarchy, disorder, non-recognition of authority?

Supporters of the opposition leaders should seriously reflect on the hurt caused by rallying behind anarchy. This anarchy hurts legitimate grievances of Native Hawaiians.

In just weeks, how much hurt has this anarchy done to five years of hard-earned goodwill by Hokulea’s world circumnavigation promoting Hawaiian aloha culture and Polynesian star navigation? This anarchy is permanently hurting aloha for all peoples of Hawaii more than we will ever know.

Please everyone, end this hurtful divisiveness now.

Sam Gillie

Hawaii Kai

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.