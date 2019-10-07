Letter: Immigrants contribute much to nation’s success

Regarding the writer who decries attacks on President Donald Trump because he has done so many great things for the country, like attempting to build a wall to keep disease-bringing, criminal, freeloading immigrants out of the country (“President’s opponents ignore his successes,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 1) : It is clear the writer is under several common misconceptions that Trumpers like to promulgate. Read more

Regarding the writer who decries attacks on President Donald Trump because he has done so many great things for the country, like attempting to build a wall to keep disease-bringing, criminal, freeloading immigrants out of the country (“President’s opponents ignore his successes,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 1): It is clear the writer is under several common misconceptions that Trumpers like to promulgate.

Most immigrants pay their fair share of taxes and are no more prone to applying for free services than so-called regular Americans. In fact, they labor at some of the most difficult, backbreaking jobs that regular Americans won’t do, and this country would have a hard time without them.

At the other end of the scale, the immigrants who work in high tech are responsible for some of the most far-reaching advances in technology and innovation. Take away immigrants and America is the less for it. Stock market gains are not the measure of a presidency.

Steve Cedillos

Ala Moana

