Letter: Trump needs adviser who can tell him no

After watching President Donald Trump react to his upcoming impeachment, it struck me that he really needs an adviser with enough backbone to strongly suggest he not take certain actions — such as attempting to purchase Greenland or say he wants to meet the whistleblower in person — because such words and actions really make him appear unstable at his post, which has worldwide import.

It further strikes me that, in fact, he never had such a person in his life. I surmise that he never had anybody tell him not to do something. The world awaits the appearance of such an adviser.

Stuart N. Taba

Manoa

