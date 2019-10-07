Letter: Trump needs adviser who can tell him no

After watching President Donald Trump react to his upcoming impeachment, it struck me that he really needs an adviser with enough backbone to strongly suggest he not take certain actions — such as attempting to purchase Greenland or say he wants to meet the whistleblower in person — because such words and actions really make him appear unstable at his post, which has worldwide import. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.