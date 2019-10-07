comscore Letter: Trump needs adviser who can tell him no | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Trump needs adviser who can tell him no

  • Today
  • Updated 4:44 a.m.

After watching President Donald Trump react to his upcoming impeachment, it struck me that he really needs an adviser with enough backbone to strongly suggest he not take certain actions — such as attempting to purchase Greenland or say he wants to meet the whistleblower in person — because such words and actions really make him appear unstable at his post, which has worldwide import. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Shouldn’t president keep calls secret?

Scroll Up