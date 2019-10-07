Letter: Little evidence that Mauna Kea is sacred

Professor Leslie E. Sponsel described animism in foreign places many years ago, in addition to the archaeological evidence on Mauna Kea (“Spiritual development deserves same status as economic development,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 3) . He uses this to imply the Thirty Meter Telescope should not be built. Read more

Professor Leslie E. Sponsel described animism in foreign places many years ago, in addition to the archaeological evidence on Mauna Kea (“Spiritual development deserves same status as economic development,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 3). He uses this to imply the Thirty Meter Telescope should not be built.

Should modern humans not develop areas near designated spiritual cave art in other places? If so, most places on Earth would be unfit for development.

Sponsel said shrines were built on Mauna Kea. But a shrine is not evidence the mountain itself was sacred. The claim to being sacred is built on the fact that a kapu was placed on Mauna Kea. But the kapu was lifted and the ancient religion banned — not by a haole but by the Hawaiian monarch himself. If the Hawaiian people at the time stopped believing Mauna Kea was sacred, why are we compelled to believe it today?

Finally, Sponsel claims the “protectors” are nonviolent. Can you be nonviolent if you forcefully and physically prevent others from accessing a place they have every right to access?

Michael Ronald

Hawaii Kai

