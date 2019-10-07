Letter: Little evidence that Mauna Kea is sacred

Professor Leslie E. Sponsel described animism in foreign places many years ago, in addition to the archaeological evidence on Mauna Kea (“Spiritual development deserves same status as economic development,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 3). He uses this to imply the Thirty Meter Telescope should not be built. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.