Letter: Blame ourselves for reliance on fossil fuels

The commentary, “Fossil-fuel companies that caused climate change should pay for it” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 6), blames companies that made the life we lead possible in most respects, for predicted climate outcomes that are (risking being labeled a “climate denialist” here) still being defined.

A fairer sharing of blame would include those of us who depend on the necessities of life provided by fossil fuels. From the industry’s inception, our demands promoted the increased use of fossil fuels.

Taking a page from the ongoing money-grabbing lawsuits against opioid companies, the author’s objective is made clear in her closing statement: “Hawaii can access some the industry’s immense wealth and offset the billions of dollars that local people would otherwise have to pay … .” Just as opioid users willingly used the drugs, we essentially created the need for fossil fuels. Who is responsible?

Thomas Freitas

Hawaii Kai

