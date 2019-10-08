Letter: Blame ourselves for reliance on fossil fuels

The commentary, “Fossil-fuel companies that caused climate change should pay for it” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 6), blames companies that made the life we lead possible in most respects, for predicted climate outcomes that are (risking being labeled a “climate denialist” here) still being defined. Read more
