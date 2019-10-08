Letter: Pence experienced in conflicts of interest

Vice-President Mike Pence was quoted as saying, “I think the American people have a right to know if the vice president of the United States or his family has profited from his position as vice president during the last administration.” Read more

Vice-President Mike Pence was quoted as saying, “I think the American people have a right to know if the vice president of the United States or his family has profited from his position as vice president during the last administration.”

Apparently, Pence understands the concept of a moral conflict in interest in using public positions for private gain. It is too bad he didn’t think about this before spending our tax dollars at his president’s hotel in Ireland. Regardless of the emolument issue, the current administration ignores the horrible appearance created by the current funneling of funds that contribute to the president’s personal wealth.

Moreover, the vice-president should know that the federal conflict-of-interest statutes and regulations apply to household members of a federal employee. Unless Hunter Biden was living with his parents in the vice-president’s mansion, it is mostly likely that his employment arrangements have no ethical bearing on his father. But then ethical subtleties have never been a strong point in the current administration.

Edward B. Hanel Jr.

Kailua

