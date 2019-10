Elizabeth Warren is the best candidate to beat President Donald Trump because she offers all voters hope. Trump is all wounded pride. Read more

Elizabeth Warren is the best candidate to beat President Donald Trump because she offers all voters hope. Trump is all wounded pride. Other candidates are smug and hollow. Warren’s substance powers her “a plan for that” on each major issue.

Warren “persisted” when her father had a heart attack and her mother worked a minimum-wage job to save their house. I want Warren regulating the big corporations, not another trust-fund president.

Trump spent three years blowing off climate change — and my survival as a young American. Warren promises to put up a fight. She’s been going against the corrupt Wall Street and credit card companies my entire adult life. When Trump’s tabloid-style attacks left her “dead-in-the-water,” she rose again like Lazarus. Give me a president with Warren’s smarts and grit for the start of the 2020s.

Dylan Armstrong

Manoa

