The 30-day accommodation

Some owners of vacation accommodations seem to have found an accommodation within city ordinances. Read more

Some owners of vacation accommodations seem to have found an accommodation within city ordinances. The city agreed with the Kokua Coalition, an owners association, that legal 30-day rental contracts can be signed with people who actually use the place for less time. The stipulation: Owners can’t rent it again until after the full month. And they can’t base the rate on a shorter term.

This means neighbors will have an oversight role to play. Otherwise, it’s hard to see how the city can keep track.

A plan to save bowling alley

The grassroots brainstorming that produced “Pali Lanes Re-Imagined” should be applauded for its fresh take on concepts for balancing renovation with preservation at the aging bowling building — now designated by a state board as a historic place. What’s more, the proposal — pieced together by community advocacy-focused The Hamakua Group — weaves in sustainability ideas, such as a permeable (rather than paved) surface for parking.

The Kailua Neighborhood Board, which wants to maintain the bowling alley’s presence amid redevelopment, should continue the conversation with landowner Alexander & Baldwin and area residents.